FUFA ELECTIONS: It is Moses Magogo vs Mujib Kasule

Incumbent Eng. Moses Magogo and international footballer Mujib Kasule have confirmed their interest in vying for top job in Ugandan soccer by picking nomination forms on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Electoral Committee Sam Bakiika officially handed over the nomination forms that are expected back by Friday before candidature is confirmed..

The nomination exercise is the first step ahead of the FUFA Executive Committee Elections slated for 5th August 2017.

READ FULL STORY (click)

FUFA Polls 2017 UPDATE: @MosesMagogo and Mujib Kasule pick forms to contest for FUFA’s top seat. @JanetMuseveni pic.twitter.com/mIN9cpDKP4 — Uganda FA [FUFA] (@OfficialFUFA) June 14, 2017

Proline FC Director & CAF Coaching Instructor Mujib Kasule has finally decided to stand for @OfficialFUFA Presidency in upcoming elections. pic.twitter.com/uCAoMhQtlQ — Proline FootballClub (@ProlineFC) June 14, 2017

The post FUFA ELECTIONS: It is Moses Magogo vs Mujib Kasule appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

