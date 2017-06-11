FUFA’s Magogo explains Cape Verde match postponment

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed by 24 hours the‎ Group L Day One clash between Cape Verde and Uganda, originally scheduled for Saturday, 10 June 2017 in Praia .

The decision was taken by the Organising Committee for the Total Africa Cup of Nations due to the difficulties faced by the Ugandan team in arriving in Praia.

The ‎flight of the Ugandan team did not take-off as expected from Dakar (Senegal), where they held a training camp due to a technical problem, which constitutes a case of force majeure.

Here below, FUFA president Moses Magogo explains the circumstances.

Dear fellow Countrymen,

The full contingent of 31 persons has finally made it to Cape Verde Capital Praia. Arrived at Stadium at 4.15pm and finally hotel at 4.40pm (Kick off time was 4.30pm)

Going to Cape Verde continues to be a challenge to teams from Africa mainland. It is not once or twice that teams arrive hours before kick off. Normally teams charter flights to be able to get here but as we all know chartering is not our league as FUFA.

The only flights which connect Africa Mainland and Cape Verde is the Airline of Cape Verde that comes 3 times to Dakar a week. We planned and booked early for 31pax on this flight to arrive on 8th June 2017, 2 days before match.

We were only told on 7th June that only 8 persons could travel with a list chosen by the Airline that we could not change. And the rest to arrive 6am on 10th June (match day). We did not have options we obliged. It is just a 45 minutes flight anyway. When the first batch travelled the flight was half empty. We later almost failed to get a place for one player Karisa who was a late inclusion by the coach from the friendlies performance despite needing to just replace a name of a dropped player. We paid 3times the cost and still we travelled the flight was half empty.

There was an official communication in writing from the Airline that there is a technical fault with the aircraft. Meanwhile word at Dakar airport was that you guys have to only arrive at match time. It looked like a usual plan by the hosts.

We ceased this opportunity to ask CAF to postpone the game as the players had not had a real meal and had not rested since 2am and only arrived at kick-off.

It is therefore nothing like poor planning but the connection between the Airline and Federation seemed planned. We managed to state our case and the game was postponed to allow last training and proper rest for the players yet not losing our return itenary

Let us just pray that these issues do not psychologically erode the players and we get the best of performance from the boys. Every one is now set to go

We don’t have to find excuses and blames but pray for the best

It is Our Game, It is Our Country

#ProjectCameroon2019

RELATED STORY

Memories of Lesotho 2007 as Uganda Cranes encounter Force Majeure again https://t.co/Tjcy0zuMcs pic.twitter.com/C4KcEEQKxF — The Independent (@UGIndependent) June 11, 2017

MATCH PREVIEW

It is Cape Verde today as Cranes return to Nations Cup action https://t.co/1sjkn1ffFJ pic.twitter.com/K9mIpRAX98 — The Independent (@UGIndependent) June 10, 2017

The post FUFA’s Magogo explains Cape Verde match postponment appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

