‘Fuji stars, KWAM 1, Pasuma enjoy my stolen money’ – Robbery suspect reveals after arrest

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A robbery suspect, Gbenga Ashiru, has claimed that most of the proceeds from his heists go to celebrated Fuji artistes, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall aka K1 de Ultimate and Alhaji Pasuma Wonder. The 24-year old Gbenga said that he derives pleasure in showing off his money at any of these artiste’s shows especially because of …

The post ‘Fuji stars, KWAM 1, Pasuma enjoy my stolen money’ – Robbery suspect reveals after arrest appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

