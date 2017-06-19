Pages Navigation Menu

Fulani cows invade church in Benue capital, disrupt service [PHOTO]

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There was a mild drama in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Sunday after some cattle led by Fulani herdsmen invaded and disrupted church service. The herdsmen and their cows reportedly invaded the Holy Ghost Catholic Parish, Makurdi, thereby causing palpable tension and apprehension. The herders have continue to violate anti-grazing law in the state […]

