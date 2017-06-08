Fulani Herdsmen Attacks Again, Smashes A Man’s Car On The Bridge While Coming Back To His House (Photos)

As shared by Saleh ….

Yesterday night my friend Emmanuel Terngu Jekelle escaped unhurt as fulani herdmen attacked him on the bridge on his way home, his car was not as lucky as him as can be seen in the pictures attached.

The matter has since been reported to the police C division North Bank Makurdi.

One of the culprit is right been detained at the station.

What is holding the implementation of the recently signed anti grazing bill by the government of the day?

