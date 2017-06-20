Pages Navigation Menu

Fulani Herdsmen invade Fale’s farm, attack policemen

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have invaded the farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Olu Falae, and attacked some policemen invited to the farm in Kajola Village, in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. It was gathered that Falae, who was abducted in September 2015 by some herdsmen, …

