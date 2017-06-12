Fulani Herdsmen Invade School With Cattle In Etsako Central, Edo State (photos)

Fulani Herdsmen seeking grasses for their cattle invaded Central College Ogochi Ekperi Community in Etsako Central, Edo State this morning again, scaring students off.

An eyewitness, Daniel Usifoh who shared the story wrote:

The Fulani herdsmen resume school with their cows today. This is happening live at Central College Ogochi Ekperi Community in Etsako Central, Edo State. How long will our

