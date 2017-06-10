Fulfil your marital responsibilities, Osinbajo tells husbands

Ibadan – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged husbands not to abandon their marital responsibilities to their wives in their matrimonial home.

The Acting President made the charge in his message at the wedding of Miss Wuraola Akande and Dr Olawale Solabi at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Saturday.

Wuraola is the daughter of a former governor of Osun, Chief Bisi Akande, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The acting president maintained that men should be alive to their responsibilities as the head of the home.

“Men are supposed to see their wives as `Help Meet’ and not `Help Mate.’’ ‘When I say `help meet’, it means she will fill the gap where there is need for it and not leaving your responsibilities to her,’’ he said.

Osinbajo advised the new couple to love each other unconditionally and to allow God to reign supreme in their home and affairs.

According to him, “the aim of marriage is companionship, which must be a lifelong experience. There are reasons for exhibitions like marriage.

“The major reason is to find a partner whom one can spend the rest of his or her live with,’’ Osinbajo said.

Also speaking, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State urged the couple to be better companions, adding that long lasting marriages are those built on love and fear of God.

He told the couple that the success of the marriage would depend largely on the two of them.

According to him, the marriage could only work if the wife submits totally to the husband while the husband is also expected to always love and listen to advice from his wife.

“Always endeavour not to share your problems with the third party, be it friends or parents,’’ he said.

The ceremony was also attended by other state dignitaries including President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki as well as governors Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Rauf Aregbesola(Osun).

Also in attendance were a former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

Others were Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters; Malam Nuhu Ribadu, a former EFCC Chairman and Alhaji Mai Mala-Buni, APC National Secretary.

The post Fulfil your marital responsibilities, Osinbajo tells husbands appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

