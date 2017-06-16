Full list: See the 72 UTME Centers JAMB Blacklisted & Asking Candidates to Re-sit

MyNaijaInfo.com

List of JAMB Centers Where Candidates Will Re-Sit. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the blacklisting of 72 of the 600 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres used for the 2017 UTME across the Country. The registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, said the blacklisting of some of the centres was due to their alleged involvement in extortion …

The post Full list: See the 72 UTME Centers JAMB Blacklisted & Asking Candidates to Re-sit appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

