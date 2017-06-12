Full text of Osinbajo’s speech during the signing of 2017 budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday signed the 2017 budget into law. Osinbajo signed the budget two weeks after the National Assembly transmitted the document to the Presidency for assent. The acting President signed the signed the document at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. See full text of Osinbajo’s speech at the signing of the budget. […]

Full text of Osinbajo’s speech during the signing of 2017 budget

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

