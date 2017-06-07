Funds Shortage Forces UN to Cut Emergency Food Aid for 400000 in Nigeria – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Funds Shortage Forces UN to Cut Emergency Food Aid for 400000 in Nigeria
U.S. News & World Report
A woman carries a bag of rice during a food rationing at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye Reuters. By Ed Cropley. MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) – The …
Boko Haram : Terror group launches attack on Maiduguri
Climate change contribute to Boko Haram uprising
Suspected Boko Haram fighters attack Maiduguri in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!