Nathaniel Bassey's 'Hallelujah challenge' Goes Viral
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nathaniel Bassey's 'Hallelujah challenge' Goes Viral
Gospel music act, Nathaniel Bassey's who led social media challenge tagged the 'Hallelujah challenge' has taken the internet by storm with over 70,000 participants joining in a daily midnight music and worship session on Instagram and Facebook.
