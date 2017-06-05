Funmi Iyanda’s Change-A-Life Foundation Hosts Annual Children’s Day Fun Fair

It was fun galore at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday, May 27, 2017, as Humblesmith, famous ‘Osinachi’ crooner thrilled hundreds of students at Change-A-Life (CAL) Foundation’s 2017 Children’s Day celebration. Change-A-Life (CAL) Foundation, a social non-profit organisation passionately driven by the need to enable and facilitate a better life for every […]

The post Funmi Iyanda’s Change-A-Life Foundation Hosts Annual Children’s Day Fun Fair appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

