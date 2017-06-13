Fury Replies Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has responded to the callout from Anthony Joshua and believes a fight between them, is one the world wants to see.

Joshua is waiting on whether Klitschko will want a rematch, if not, he’ll face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

However, Joshua would rather his next fight be against a domestic rival in Tyson Fury.

“People do want to see the fight between me and you AJ,” Fury said in a video posted on Instagram.

“The world wants to see it because I am still the lineal heavyweight champion and everybody knows that.

“I walked away from boxing because I wasn’t interested – there were no challengers there. I beat best man there was.

“But now it seems that I’ve been out two years and there are a few more challengers.

“People think that you can beat me. I don’t think you can, personally.

“Let me get my situation on track, get fit and then I’ll fight you. May the best man win.”

