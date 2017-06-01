FUTA satellite flies into space in US today – The Punch
|
FUTA satellite flies into space in US today
The Punch
The Federal University of Technology, Akure, will today launch a CubeSat, with the code name NigeriaEdusat-1, into space from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, United States. The Nigerian Cubesat, is a component of the Birds 1 satellites, comprising …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!