Gabigol Staying At Inter Milan

Gabriel Gabigol Barbosa says he is remaining at Inter Milan, after he rejected the chance to join Las Palmas on a season long loan.

Gabigol joined Inter Milan from Santos, signing a five-year deal and joining for €29.5 million. However he has not lived up to expectations , failing to start one Serie A game and only managing one goal in nine substitute appearances.

The Brazil international has been linked with a loan move to Las Palmas, but insists on remaining at Inter.

“For now, I’m staying,” he said to Globoesporte .

“I’m happy here, although it is true that if I don’t play, I get bored.

“I want to play, so I hope to make a decision soon, but for now I can say that I’m staying at Inter.

“My first season at Inter was very difficult, but I still hope to show my qualities. I have been learning and maturing. I feel like a new man.

“I expected more in the way of opportunities and my start here wasn’t as I expected. I’m working hard and I now understand how Italian football works, which is very different from in Brazil. I want to establish myself here.

“There is still time to make a decision on my future.”

