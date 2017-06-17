Gabon probes threats to leader before ICC visit – Independent
Gabon probes threats to leader before ICC visit
Libreville, Gabon | AFP | Gabon authorities said Saturday that they were investigating threats by a critic of President Ali Bongo, including an ultimatum to step down before the arrival of an International Criminal Court team next week. The threats …
