Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam Freed from Lybia Prison

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A statement from the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion, a militia which controls Zintan said Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been released from prison late on Saturday. According to fighters who control the facility, Saif al-Islam, 44, was captured in Zintan in November 2011 as he was fleeing to Niger after opposition fighters seized Tripoli. He […]

The post Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam Freed from Lybia Prison appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.