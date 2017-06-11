Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam Freed from Lybia Prison

A statement from the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion, a militia which controls Zintan said Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been released from prison late on Saturday. According to fighters who control the facility, Saif al-Islam, 44, was captured in Zintan in November 2011 as he was fleeing to Niger after opposition fighters seized Tripoli. He […]

