Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gaddafi’s son, Saif al Islam released from prison to mark Ramadan

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Saif al Islam, Colonel Gaddafi’s son, has been released from prison by rebels in western Libya, in the spirit of Ramadan. He was freed at the weekend after being held by an armed group controlling the town of Zintan since November 2011. The Abu Bakr al-Sadiq Brigade said Saif al Islam was released on “the […]

Gaddafi’s son, Saif al Islam released from prison to mark Ramadan

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.