Galamsey : “Big man” at forestry commission selling forest reserves to Chinese miners – Kweku Baako – Pulse.com.gh
|
Primenewsghana
|
Galamsey : “Big man” at forestry commission selling forest reserves to Chinese miners – Kweku Baako
Pulse.com.gh
Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile Saturday, June 10, 2017, Mr Kweku Baako said the top management member has been caught on tape giving out the nation's forest reserves and concession for money. Published: 13:44 , Refreshed: 13:53; Abu Mubarik.
Big fish at the forestry commission drawing back fight against galamsey- Kweku Baako
Kweku Baako to expose Ghana Forestry Commission
