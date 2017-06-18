Gallas: Tottenham Are Quite Young For The UCL

William Galas believes Tottenham struggling in the Champions League is down to their young and inexperienced squad.

Tottenham made themselves a force to reckon with in the Premier League, but could not go far in the UCL.

Gallas reached the quarterfinals with Spurs back in 2010/11 and has blamed the recent struggles at Tottenham on inexperience.

“It was a big shame what happened to them last season, but this Tottenham squad is a little too young for the Champions League,” he said in quotes reported by The Daily Star.

“Against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen in the group games, it showed that they needed more experience.

“The Champions League is different to the Premier League. You need experience, you need to be more clever and stay focused.

“If you compare our squad back then with now, we had many older and more experienced players.”

The post Gallas: Tottenham Are Quite Young For The UCL appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

