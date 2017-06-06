Ganduje Moves To Reconcile Dogara, Jibrin

By ANDREW ESSIEN

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is making moves towards reconciling the suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin with Speaker Yakubu Dogara and other principal officers of the green chamber.

It was learnt that Governor Ganduje has reached out to Speaker Dogara on the issue, and the lawmakers are considering recalling Hon. Jibrin from suspension.

Recall Jibrin was suspended by the House for 180 legislative days for exposing budget fraud allegedly committed by some principal officers of the House.

Sources at the Government House said as part of the initial reconciliation efforts, the governor on Monday invited the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, aand Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, enjoining them to bury the hatchet and forgive one another.

It was gathered that the deputy governor of the state, Prof. Hafeez Abubakar and the state APC chairman, Alh. Abdullahi Abbas, were in attendance in the meeting.

The post Ganduje Moves To Reconcile Dogara, Jibrin appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

