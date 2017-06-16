Garlands for SP Oyin Giese-Adamu

By Tony Ndukwe

BEFORE she joined the Nigeria Police Force, she had made up her mind to make a positive impact on the society. Currently, Superintendent of Police, Oyin Giese-Adamu, is keeping to her words and she is being rewarded for it.

In the course of the celebration of Lagos @ 50, Hall of Fame Award, Oyin who is the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) Isolo Police Division had the rare privilege of being honoured with ‘Excellence in Security Service Award’ (Alternative Dispute Resolution –ADR).

Popularly called, ‘The Peacemaker,’ the case which won her the award among others was the one brought before her by a married couple Mr. and Mrs. Kayode Dare who were seeking a divorce.

Instead of allowing the couples have their ways, as a wife and mother, she used her personal money, time and wisdom to settle the grievance between the two parties as the couples are back joyfully all thanks to the amazing SP Oyin. It pays to do good!

