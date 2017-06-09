Garry Monk Set To Become New Middlesbrough Boss

Garry Monk has agreed to take over as Middlesbrough manager and is set to be appointed later today

The former Leeds boss has beaten Nigel Pearson to the vacancy, after both held formal interviews with Boro Chairman Steve Gibson.

Monk also spoke to Sunderland, but has decided to take on the challenge at the Riverside Stadium.

The young manager did enough at Leeds to impress Gibson that he has the touch to get Boro promoted at the first attempt.

Monk will take pal James Beattie with him as part of his team but there are doubts about the future of Steve Agnew.

Gibson wants long term ally Agnew to stay and would like Monk to keep him in his management team.

