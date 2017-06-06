Gas flaring: Utomi warns against cancer in N-Delta – Vanguard
Gas flaring: Utomi warns against cancer in N-Delta
OLEH—A develop-mental economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has warned that cases of cancer would be on the increase in the Niger Delta if the ongoing environmental degradation arising from gas flaring in the region remains unchecked. Utomi, who gave the …
Why gas flaring must be stopped, by Utomi
