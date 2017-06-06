Pages Navigation Menu

Gauteng school issues card for Muslim headscarves – iAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2017


Gauteng school issues card for Muslim headscarves
A Johannesburg school's approach to Muslim headscarves has brought the Gauteng Education Department to admit that there are still schools refusing to advance projects of social cohesion. Northcliff High School came under a social media storm when a …
