Gauteng warned to brace for cold front – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


Gauteng warned to brace for cold front
This week's storm in Cape Town will start affecting the Gauteng province later on Thursday, with temperatures dropping significantly from this evening. The Greenpark informal settlement in Mfuleni during the storm in Cape Town. Picture: Xolani Koyana/EWN.
