Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gay couple prepare to welcome their first biological child – YNaija

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Gay couple prepare to welcome their first biological child
YNaija
Two gay dads, Biff Chaplow and Trystan Reese have shown excitement as they prepare to welcome their first biological child. The duo are already adoptive parents to two young children, Riley and Hailey. But Chaplow and Reese had always longed for a …
Gay dads are pregnant with their first biological child – this is their incredible storyMirror.co.uk

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.