Gay dad becomes pregnant in U.S.

A gay dad Trystan Reese who lives in Portland, Oregon, U.S., is pregnant and about to give birth after he suffered a heartbreak following a miscarriage at six weeks in 2016.

Biff Chaplow and Trystan Reese are already adoptive parents to two young children Riley and Hailey but have spoken of their delight as they prepare to welcome their first biological child.

They adopted children are Biff’s niece and nephew and the gay dads agreed to take them in after his sister suffered substance abuse problems in 2011.

But the couple had always longed for a baby of their own. They had considered waiting up to a year before trying again after the 2016 miscarriage.

But because of the medical complications of Trystan having to go off testosterone they decided to continue.

The married couple have confirmed Trystan is due to give birth in the summer.

In a post on their website, Trystan said that he felt some people are interested to know why he wanted to become pregnant as a transgender person, but were too afraid to ask.

He said that some people think “trans people were born into the wrong bodies, and we really hate our bodies, and that’s why we need to transition.”

“For me, just transitioning normally – taking testosterone so that I have a beard and my voice is deep as its ever gonna get – and appear like a man… that’s enough for me.

“I never felt like I needed to change my body.

“And I for sure do not hate my body

“I feel like my body is awesome, I feel like it’s a gift to have been born with the body that I did.

“So if you can start to understand that, then it starts to make more sense that it would not seem totally bizarre for me to want to create and carry a baby.”

Speaking to the the WNYC podcast, the Longest Shortest Time , Biff said both of them had been very “cautious” in the early stages of the pregnancy.

According to Mirror, Trystan weighed himself “obsessively” and kept taking repeated pregnancy tests.

Ahead of the six-week test, Trystan called the doctor to tell them he was a trans-dad and worried about what the experience would be like.

He said: “I can feel someone looking at my face and searching for the remnants of womanhood,” Trystan told the podcast.

“They kind of squint their eyes a little bit and I can tell they’re trying to take away my beard, they’re trying to de-transition me in their heads.”

But the pair said those fears were unfounded as they have had nothing but positivity from medics.

They now know they will be expecting a little boy and are already joking that it’s “diagnosis male”.

