Gay vultures become parents in Amsterdam zoo

Two gay vultures in a long-standing relationship have become parents after successfully hatching an egg, according to a Dutch zoo report. It was gathered that Staff gave the gay griffon vultures an abandoned egg, which they cared for in their nest for two months. Zoo keeper Job van Tol said the two fathers are “a […]

The post Gay vultures become parents in Amsterdam zoo appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

