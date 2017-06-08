Gen Boro Emerges Winner Of ‘Niger Delta Peace And Development Award’

By Ebriku Friday

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta ator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (Retd), has emerged winner of the ‘Niger Delta Peace and Development Award’.

This was declared by the Concerned Nigerian Youth Development Organisation (CYNDO), after a keenly contested competition for the prestigious award by other nominees for the award earlier listed by the organisation.

In its assessment, CYNDO’s executives led by the National Coordinator, Comrade Joel Edegba, explained how Gen Boro emerged winner of the award, which he said was the parameter used for other nominees.

Others earlier nominated for the prestigious award include the minister of Ministry for Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani and minister of state for petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

According to Edegba the parameters include town hall meetings held with youths and youth organisations in the region, various meetings with the traditional institutions, programmes for youths, consistent payment of stipend to ex-agitators under the federal government’s amnesty programme, establishing feedback mechanism to know how to tackle demands, complaints and threats in the region, educational programmes and others.

He said: “We in Concerned Nigerian Youth Development Organisation (CYNDO) declare Brig Gen Paul Boro, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, winner of Niger Delta Peace Award.

“Gen Boro’s emergence as winner of the prestigious award was based on his antecedents and doggedness in the long walk to achieve peace in the Niger Delta region as an indigene from the area and as a public office holder.

“Based on the parameters and our personal interaction with the people in the region we concluded with this decision to give him the award. Our parameters for this informed decision include town hall meetings held with youths and youth organisations in the region, various meetings with the traditional institutions, programmes for youths, consistent payment of stipend to ex-agitators under the presidential amnesty programme, establishing feedback mechanism to know how to tackle demands, complaints and threats in the region, educational programmes and others.

“Other nominees also had serious competition with him (Boro) based on their impact and effort to bring peace to the region. We also acknowledge them and urge them to do more for the people in the area.

“We want to state unequivocally that were are not a paid organisation and not a group people cajole in their favour because none of the nominees were contacted including Gen Boro who was voted for and eventually emerged winner of the prestigious award. We owe the nation our contribution to ensure her growth and development in every aspect of her life.”

Meanwhile, the CNYDO has condemned the recent declaration by some northern youth groups who recently gave three month ultimatum to Ibos living, working and doing business in the north to leave.

The National Coordinator, CYNDO, Comrade Joel Edegba, said leaders and members of the groups including their sponsors should be apprehended and appropriately dealt with to serve as deterrent to any other groups that want to overheat the polity, which he described their statement as unacceptable and uncalled for, therefore tasked northern leaders to sit their youths down and call them to order before they get out of hand.

He also urged Ibo youth not to take laws into their hands to molest northerners working and doing business in their states, including the south-south region. He expressed confidence that security agents were able to protect Ibos and other Nigerians against any form of harassment and attack across the country, and should start their job to nip the issue at bud.

