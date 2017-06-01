Pages Navigation Menu

GenCos identify benefits of direct sale of electricity

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

ASSOCIATION of Power Generation Companies APGC, says the Federal Government’s directive on direct sale of electricity to end users, will address major challenges in the nation’s power sector. The Federal Government had through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC, announced on May 19, 2017 that “GenCos in Nigeria are now free to generate and sell […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

