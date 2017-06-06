For Years, George Clooney Claimed He Didn’t Want Kids – Now He Has Twins – NDTV
|
NDTV
|
For Years, George Clooney Claimed He Didn't Want Kids – Now He Has Twins
NDTV
George Clooney has donned many hats in his life but fatherhood has always seemed far away. Perhaps it was the simple fact that George Clooney himself said again and again that he would not reproduce. In several interviews. Many, many times. For many …
Amal Clooney gives birth to twins Ella and Alexander
Amal and George Clooney welcome boy and girl twins
George Clooney and wife Amal welcome twins, announce it in a hilarious statement
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
