Inside Amal and George’s jaw-dropping $14ka-night private birthing suite – NEWS.com.au

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment


Inside Amal and George's jaw-dropping $14ka-night private birthing suite
AMAL Clooney gave birth to her and husband George Clooney's twins in an $AU14,000 per night birthing suite at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. The glamorous couple announced the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, on Tuesday.
