Gerard Deulofeu Speaks About Barcelona Return Reports

Gerard Deulofeu isn’t thinking about his future at Everton despite being linked with a permanent move to Barcelona.

The winger enjoyed a fruitful loan spell away from Goodison Park at AC Milan and is reportedly wanted by his former club this summer.

“Maybe sometimes I’ve thought too much in the future,” he said.

“I’m living a very good moment in football and in the personal field, I’m calm. I have to think about the national team right now and then I have to choose the best option.

“It will be a busy summer in my case but I’m calm and everything will work out for sure.

“I’m going through a good football and personal moment. Let me enjoy it, my future will be decided.”

The post Gerard Deulofeu Speaks About Barcelona Return Reports appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

