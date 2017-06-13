German firm restates commitment to Nigeria’s development

• Says infrastructure is key for socio-economic transformation

German multinational engineering and electronics company, Bosch, has expressed commitment to the development of Nigeria, especially in terms of infrastructure growth.

The firm said as Africa comes into focus, Bosch is increasing interest in key markets by strengthening its presence in the region, with Nigeria being in core focus.

With over 80 years of operating through its distributors and dealers in Nigeria, Bosch has a new sales and service outlet in Lagos.

Bosch, which targets key sectors of the Nigerian economy, said it will be build cutting-edge relationship with the construction industry, saying it has a fully functional warehouse with sufficient stock of power tools for the professionals, with an established after sales service team to support the industry.

The firm, which claimed that infrastructure is key to any developmental agenda, noted that the United Nations estimates that Nigeria has the 7th highest population worldwide with some 192 million people residing in Nigeria of which 47.8 per cent reside in urban areas. It is also estimated that the Nigerian population has doubled in the past 20 years placing higher demands for housing, “infrastructure is key for socio-economic transformation of the country.”

The Managing Director, Bosch Nigeria, Ghislain Noumbessy, confirmed, “Bosch Nigeria has geared a portfolio of products such as measuring, drilling, cutting, grinding, etc. for construction, woodworking and metalworking industry, delivering high performance supporting to the industry to fulfil the demands of the developing economy.”

Country Sales Director, Frank Diermann, said the firm’s formal VIP market launch took place on June 6, with targeted demonstrations for the construction industry with an introduction of a range of professional power tools, which are engineered for excellence, meeting the highest standards in speed, precision and robustness for consistent, professional work results.

“With 350 plus tools available from cordless screw drivers, drill machines, impact wrenches, rotary hammers, surveying equipment, and range finders suitable for the construction industry with the added benefit that Bosch power tools are environmentally friendly running on lithium ion technology,” he stated.

Noumbessy added the major significance of the VIP event was to underline the commitment of Bosch in Nigeria, in building sustainable business relationship with customers, increase awareness in our solutions and products as well as to build confidence of the brand in the market.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

