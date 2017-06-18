German Kurz appointed new Adelaide coach

German Marco Kurz has been appointed the new head coach of Adelaide United for the next two Australian A-League seasons, the club said on Sunday.

Kurz, 48, replaces championship-winning Spanish coach Guillermo Amor at the Reds.

Kurz made 299 Bundesliga appearances as a player with VfB Stuttgart, FC Nurnberg, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and 1860 Munich.

His most successful coaching spell came in charge of FC Kaiserslautern, first guiding them to promotion to the Bundesliga and then finishing seventh in the 2010/11 Bundesliga season.

“We’re delighted, he’s the man we have been pursuing relentlessly,” Reds chairman Greg Griffin said.

“For the last month we have left no stone unturned to convince him that Adelaide is a genuine football community.

“He will be given the budget to spend on potential new players including three imports.”

Kurz said he was impressed by the club set-up.

“I was impressed by their effort to convince me,” Kurz said in a statement.

“I’ve done a lot of research already about the A- League and I’m very proud to become a part of it.”

Kurz will arrive in Adelaide ahead of the club’s first training session on June 28.

