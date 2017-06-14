Germany demands that Turkey frees journalist

Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, said that Yucel had asked for improved conditions during a visit with German ambassador, Martin Erdmann, in Turkey. “I am relieved that Deniz Yucel says he is in good shape, but that does not change our demand that we want to see him released and that he and his colleagues receive…

The post Germany demands that Turkey frees journalist appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

