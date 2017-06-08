Pages Navigation Menu

Germany pledges 3.5m euros refugee aid to Libya

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Germany on Thursday pledged 3.5 million euros (3.9 million dollars) in refugee aid. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the money is intended to improve the often horrendous conditions in refugee camps in Libya, which has been ravaged by years of civil war. The majority of African refugees that cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach…

