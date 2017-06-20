Get Familiar: MCskill ThaPreacha – First 32 (Freestyle) – 360Nobs.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Get Familiar: MCskill ThaPreacha – First 32 (Freestyle)
Nigerian rapper “MCskill ThaPreacha” released the “Diary of a Supernatural” album last December to much critical acclaim. The album which has been reviewed and described as a classic by five or more credible sources is the rapper's eighth body of work.

