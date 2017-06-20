Get Familiar: MCskill ThaPreacha – First 32 (Freestyle)

Nigerian rapper “MCskill ThaPreacha” released the “Diary of a Supernatural” album last December to much critical acclaim. The album which has been reviewed and described as a classic by five or more credible sources is the rapper’s eighth body of work.

While we await his brand new video for “Man in the Mirror”; a song that has been described by many as the best song on the DOAS album, MCskill ThaPreacha makes a return by dropping a freestyle over Jay-Z’s Dynasty instrumental which was originally produced by “Just Blaze”.

Check on First 32 below.

