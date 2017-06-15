Ghanaian arrested in Canada for selling packaged rice as iPhone

A Canadian man of Ghanaian origin has been arrested for allegedly defrauding two clients by selling packaged rice to them as an iPhone. According to reports that Andrew Boateng Gyimah was arrested in Toronto, Canada, after he was reported to the police by two of his victims. According to Canadian authorities, Andrew met up with […]

The post Ghanaian arrested in Canada for selling packaged rice as iPhone appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

