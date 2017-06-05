Ghanaian Broadcaster Anita Erskine features in Australia’s #CelebratingWomen Campaign

Ace Pan African broadcaster, Anita Erskine has just been identified and celebrated in Australia, in a campaign specially designed to highlight outstanding women around the world. In a series of tweets published from both the twitter handles @kristinferguson and @CelebratingWom, Dr Kristin Ferguson, a board member Australia’s national broadcaster, ABC Australia and an ardent women’s advocate, described […]

The post Ghanaian Broadcaster Anita Erskine features in Australia’s #CelebratingWomen Campaign appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

