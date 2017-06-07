Ghanaian president says women, youth empowerment surest way out of poverty

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday said the empowerment of women and youths was the surest way of rooting out poverty and guaranteeing progress and prosperity of Ghana and Africa.

He said this at the opening of the 2017 European Development Days Conference in Belgium, a leading forum on international cooperation and development.

Akufo-Addo said the so-called “youth bulge” provided immense opportunities for rapid economic development.

According to him, Ghana’s economy, like most others in Africa, remained structurally rigid since the colonial era, depending largely on exports of primary commodities.

He said Ghana largely depended on exportation of gold, cocoa, bauxite and timber.

The president added that his government’s priority was to build the most business-friendly and people-friendly economy in Africa which would create jobs and prosperity for citizens.

“This will be done through the introduction of measures that will empower the private sector,’’ he stressed.

