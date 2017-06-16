Ghanaian Rapper Stonebwoy Marries His Heartthrob, Dr. Louisa Ansong (First Photos/ Videos)

Dancehall artiste Stonebowy and his sweetheart, Dr Louisa Ansong are tying the knot today, Friday, June 16. The ceremony is underway and we have the first photos of the engagement ceremony to emerge. The engagement, took place at Dr Louisa Ansong’s family house in Tema and was attended by family and close friends of the …

The post Ghanaian Rapper Stonebwoy Marries His Heartthrob, Dr. Louisa Ansong (First Photos/ Videos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

