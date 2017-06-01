Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghanaian Woman, Joyce Antwi Pays Man To Kill Her Friend Over GHS99,000 Debt … but he reported to police

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Ashanti Regional Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman who paid a man to assassinate her business partner in Kumasi, Ghana.The suspect, Joyce Antwi and her friend, are residents of Buokrom Estate and business partners who trade in plywood at Akwatia Line, a suburb of Kumasi. 

Joyce had in October 2015, borrowed GHS99,000 from her friend to fund her business with a promise to pay back but she

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.