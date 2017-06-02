Gianluigi Buffon Admits He Rejeced Moves To Arsenal And Manchester United

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he has turned down three concrete offers from Premier League clubs in his career and decided to remain in Italy.

“From what I know, there have been three serious times when English clubs made an approach for me,” he said in quotes carried by theDaily Mail.

“Two of them were when I was a young player at Parma, and I know Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger asked about me – and then, when Manchester City was taken over, I know they approached Juventus.

“There are many reasons why none of the deals happened. Even though the Premier League is a special league, I have always wanted to stay loyal to Juventus. I have always been very successful here. I would not have changed anything.”

Buffon has won 10 Serie A titles at Juve, and this Saturday gives him the opportunity to lift a first Champions League title, if his side can beat Real Madrid in Cardiff.

