Gianluigi Donnarumma Ready To Play For Real Madrid -Mino Raiola

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is ready to play for Real Madrid, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Rossoneri revealed last week that Donnarumma, whose current deal expires next summer, will not be extending his contract at the club, prompting heavy speculation over his future.

Real Madrid and Juventus have already been touted as possible suitors and agent Raiola believes the teenager is ready to turn out for the European champions.

When asked about interest from Madrid and Juventus, he said: “Offers from other teams? The ones being spoken of, they have been looking for him since he was 14, so if he wanted to leave, he could have done it before. We do not have an agreement with any team.

“Is Donnarumma ready to play for [Real] Madrid? He was born ready…”

