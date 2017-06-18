Gianni Infantino faced investigation by Fifa ethics committee for alleged malpractice – The Guardian
Gianni Infantino faced investigation by Fifa ethics committee for alleged malpractice
Gianni Infantino, the president, with Fifa officials, visiting the Kazan Arena in Russia on Sunday. Photograph: Sergei Grits/AP. Fifa. Gianni Infantino faced investigation by Fifa ethics committee for alleged malpractice. • President organised …
Chinese President reaffirms desire for country to host World Cup in meeting with FIFA President
China, FIFA Presidents Meet In Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets FIFA's Gianni Infantino
