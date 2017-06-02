Gifty calls self god as she shares pool photo

Controversial 2017 Big Brother Naija contestant, Gifty, who is getting some back lash for saying she no longer pick Soma’s calls because she is too busy for him has shared a hot pool photo. She shared the photo and addressed the backlash below; “People talk about you negatively or positively because they consider you as …

The post Gifty calls self god as she shares pool photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

